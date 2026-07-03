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Latest Stories
Life
Kids Say Goodbye to 88-Year-Old Woman Who Has Been Waving to Them for 12 Years
Tinney Davidson has been waving to school children from her window for 12 years, and now that she's moving, 400 kids came to say goodbye.
Hannah Lifshutz2633 days ago
Life
New Facebook Ban Gets Rid of Louis Farrakhan, Alex Jones, Milo Yiannopoulos, and More
The platform also banned Paul Nehlen, Milo Yiannopoulos, Paul Joseph Watson, Laura Loomer, and 'InfoWars.'
Hannah Lifshutz2634 days ago
Life
Farewell, Martin Shkreli: ‘Pharma Bro’ Convicted on 3 Counts of Fraud and Conspiracy
Martin Shkreli was found guilty on two counts of securities fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit fraud. He is facing up to 20 years in prison.
Abel Shifferaw3270 days ago