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Music
3MFrench Has Love For His Community and Shade for the Toronto Sun
The Toronto rapper talks to us about his latest LP 'Makin Money Moves,' working with the late Bvlly, and wanting to see everyone from his neighbourhood eat.
Akeena Legall2158 days ago