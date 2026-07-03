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The best place for new music? That'd have to be in the mix. DJs spend a lot of their time searching for the perfect beat... then placing it right alongside the other perfect beats in their repertoire. You know how it goes. This week's batch of the best mixes finds some of the world's best selectors providing their eternal quests in their desired genres in the best way they know how. All you have to do is follow their selection(s). Fair trade, right?khrisd
Do you like to run? Do you like to read? You having friends over? You going on a trip? Do you want to hear exciting new music, or revisit some old favorites? Does DAD have to give you more instances where a solid mix is necessary? Didn't think so. Here are this week's finest.khrisd
The electronic dance music scene revolves around the DJ; there's no way around that. It's the DJ who educates the people in the crowd, giving them thejakel
We rounded up the best sneaker deals for 2025 Cyber Monday, including End Clothing, Nike, Adidas, and more.Victor Deng