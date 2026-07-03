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The best place for new music? That'd have to be in the mix. DJs spend a lot of their time searching for the perfect beat... then placing it right alongside the other perfect beats in their repertoire. You know how it goes. This week's batch of the best mixes finds some of the world's best selectors providing their eternal quests in their desired genres in the best way they know how. All you have to do is follow their selection(s). Fair trade, right?
khrisd
Do you like to run? Do you like to read? You having friends over? You going on a trip? Do you want to hear exciting new music, or revisit some old favorites? Does DAD have to give you more instances where a solid mix is necessary? Didn't think so. Here are this week's finest.
khrisd

Latest Stories

Music

Royal-T Tips His Hat To Wiley On "Glacier"

The 'Shotta' EP will be his first on Butterz since 2011.

James Keith4134 days ago
Music

Footsie Teams Up With Butterz For 'Scars' Release

Butterz is the label. January 12th is the date.

Joseph JP Patterson4211 days ago
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Music

Butterz Gives Away 16 "Lost" Tracks on "The Butterz Zip"

For the last four years, the fam over at Butterz has helped showcase the emerging sounds within the UK bass music scene. With acts like Swindle, Royal

khrisd4219 days ago
swindle live boiler room
Music

Watch Swindle Perform With a Live Jazz Band in the Boiler Room

During yesterday's Boiler Room broadcast, we got to see the Butterz camp set up shop at Fabric, rinsing out the venue with the likes of Elijah & Skill

khrisd4551 days ago
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Music

040 - "Let It Be Known"

Talk about blown away. During the Butterz third birthday party back in February, they had Joker and Swindle go B2B in the mix, and lucky for those of

khrisd4594 days ago
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Music

Listen to Shiftee and Elijah Go B2B Live in Boston

Elijah and Shiftee went B2B in Boston, and we're glad that someone thought enough to record this, as it's conceptually insane. Imagine twol CDJs, two Technics 1210s, a Pioneer DJM800 mixer, a Native Instruments Machine, and a Native Instruments Z2 mixer all used for nearly an hour of futuristic bass music. The only thing they're missing is a tracklist.

nappy4741 days ago
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Music

Download Joker & Swindle's Mix from Butterz' Third Birthday

Over the weekend, the mighty Butterz imprint celebrated their third birthday in style. They brought in Royal-T, D.O.K., Terror Danjah, Skepta, Flava D

khrisd4889 days ago

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