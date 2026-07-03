Latest Stories
Inside the Marijuana Bust That Put 22 Buddhist Monks Behind Bars
Officials say the monks concealed 242 pounds of high-grade kush inside false-bottom suitcases while traveling through Sri Lanka’s main airport.
Supreme Could Face Legal Action From National Office of Buddhism Over Jacket Featuring Late Monk
Thailand’s National Office of Buddhism is considering taking legal action against Supreme over its unauthorized use of an image of a late monk.
Dalai Lama Apologizes After Saying if His Successor Is a Woman She Should Be Attractive (UPDATE)
"He is deeply sorry that people have been hurt by what he said and offers his sincere apologies," a statement from the Dalai Lama's office reads.
Monks In P.E.I. Set 600 lbs Of Lobsters Free
Buddhist monks just dumped a whole ton of lobsters into the ocean.