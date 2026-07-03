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Latest Stories

22 Buddhist Monks Arrested in Sri Lanka for Weed Trafficking
Life

Inside the Marijuana Bust That Put 22 Buddhist Monks Behind Bars

Officials say the monks concealed 242 pounds of high-grade kush inside false-bottom suitcases while traveling through Sri Lanka’s main airport.

Bernadette Giacomazzo81 days ago
supreme
Style

Supreme Could Face Legal Action From National Office of Buddhism Over Jacket Featuring Late Monk

Thailand’s National Office of Buddhism is considering taking legal action against Supreme over its unauthorized use of an image of a late monk.

Joe Price1972 days ago
dalai lama
Life

Dalai Lama Apologizes After Saying if His Successor Is a Woman She Should Be Attractive (UPDATE)

"He is deeply sorry that people have been hurt by what he said and offers his sincere apologies," a statement from the Dalai Lama's office reads.

tara mahadevan2577 days ago
Pop Culture

Monks In P.E.I. Set 600 lbs Of Lobsters Free

Buddhist monks just dumped a whole ton of lobsters into the ocean.

Aidan D'Aoust3658 days ago

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