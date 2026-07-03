Buck Henry

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Buck Henry
Pop Culture

'The Graduate' Screenwriter and Actor Buck Henry Dead at 89

Screenwriter and actor Buck Henry, best known for his work on 'The Graduate' and the TV show 'Get Smart,' has died age 89.

Joe Price2382 days ago

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