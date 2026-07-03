From Saquon Barkley joining the Eagles to the Cowboys not signing anyone, here are the 2024 NFL free agency winners and losers so far.Zion Olojede
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Ranking the top 10 NFL running backs (RBs) of the 2019-2020 football season, including Saquon Barkley, Leveon Bell, Derrick Henry & more.Adam Caparell
Fox Sports analysts Zlatan Ibrahimović and Thierry Henry were once two of the greatest strikes of all time. But who was better? A breakdown.Jake Appleman
The 1998 FIFA World Cup champion spoke to Complex about connecting with soccer fans, growing the sport in the U.S., and his predictions for the UEFA title match.Noah Cortez