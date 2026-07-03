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AMC, Home of 'Breaking Bad' and 'The Walking Dead', Is Launching in the UK
'Fear The Walking Dead' will be their big show.
Armada Won't Give Us the Release They Owe Us, So Here's the Track for Free!
Armada Music was launched as a collaborative effort between Armin van Buuren, Maykel Piron, and David Lewis more than a decade ago. The brand has been a staple in dance music since day one, they have amassed a list of signees that include Tiga, Hardwell, Dash Berlin, W&W, Markus Schulz, Aly & Fila, ATB, and have created more than three dozen sub-labels to facilitate a steady release of radio-friendly main stage dance music. They're a pretty big deal.
Five Tracks: Henrix
Miami's own Henrix has been a name to watch whether or not you've been hip enough to know. The Size Records signee has had his hand in some of the sea
BT Says Borgore Smokes Crack
You should know at this point that BT likes to keep it real; the last time he ranted on Twitter, he told a story about dealing with Porter Robinson an
BT Tweets an Interesting Story About Porter Robinson, Loyalty, and Respect
No matter what field you're in, there's always someone that's been there before you. Usually, you look towards those who've been in your position for
Arty, Nadia Ali & BT - "Must Be The Love"
Huge tunes need great videos, and "Must Be the Love" from Arty, Nadia Ali, and BT got the perfect visual. Not only is the female lead in this clip gorgeous, but the way they broke down the video, with the side-by-side treatment of their everyday lives, was a great touch, especially with the ending. You almost wish that more EDM videos would look like this. We need stories, too!
Five Tracks: 16 Bit Lolitas
The 16 Bit Lolitas have been in the game for a while. They had been producing music separately before linking up to form this duo in 2003, and have be