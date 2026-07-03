Bryan Fuller

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Pop Culture

'Hannibal' Mastermind Bryan Fuller to Revisit His Space Roots as Showrunner for New 'Star Trek' Series

Fuller wrote for 'Deep Space Nine' and 'Voyager' before going on to develop 'Hannibal.'

Trace William Cowen3811 days ago
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Pop Culture

Bryan Fuller Knows You're Reading Into "Hannibal's" Homoeroticism, and He Thinks It's Hilarious

Bryan Fuller talks "Hannibal" slash fiction, expectations for season three, and human meat.

Ross Scarano4322 days ago

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