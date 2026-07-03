Bruce Campbell

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Screenshot from 'Evil Dead Rise' trailer.
Pop Culture

Grisly 'Evil Dead Rise' Trailer Is Not for the Faint of Heart

Warner Bros. released the official trailer for 'Evil Dead Rise,' the fifth installment in the franchise, starring Alyssa Sutherland and Lily Sullivan.

Jose Martinez1290 days ago

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