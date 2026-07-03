Broke Boys

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Matt Damon and Ben Affleck pose together; Damon in a white shirt and Affleck in a black leather jacket, at an event.
Pop Culture

Matt Damon Recalls He and Ben Affleck Going ‘Broke’ After Selling ‘Good Will Hunting’ Screenplay

Damon explained how the sale of their screenplay for their 1997 hit film did not bring lasting financial security.

Alex Ocho191 days ago
Damon Dash
Music

Dame Dash Says He Can't Pay $2,400 He Owes in Ongoing Lawsuit (UPDATE)

Damon Dash was in the news last year after he publicly confronted filmmaker Lee Daniels over money he was owed.

Joe Price2438 days ago
elton
Music

Elton John Covers Khalid's "Young Dumb & Broke"

Sir Elton John, 71, gifts a track by 20-year-old Khalid with the distinction of having been covered by Sir Elton John.

Trace William Cowen2775 days ago
mai
Music

Premiere: Rapper Gianni Mae Does Things Her Own Way And Doesn't Care What "They Say"

Providing all the attitude and energy of the Trap Queen she is trying to become.

Aaron Bishop2816 days ago

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