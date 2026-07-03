British Phonographic Industry

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Music

A Fifth Of All Singles Streamed In The UK Last Year Were By Rap Artists

According to statistics published by the British Phonographic Industry (BPI), over a fifth of all singles consumed in the UK last year were classified as rap.

James Keith1920 days ago

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