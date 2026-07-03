Latest Stories
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Has Reinstated Suspended Saints Head Coach Sean Payton
Back in the game.
Did the NFL Allow the Packers to Use a Bounty Program Back in 1996?
It sure sounds like it.
Two Pop Warner Football Coaches Have Been Accused of Paying Players to Injure Opponents
Disgusting.
Saints Win Appeal, Have "Bountygate" Suspensions Overturned
Roger Goodell can't be happy about this.
Is This the Guy Who Told the NFL About the New Orleans Saints Bounty Program?
Surprise, surprise: It's not Jeremy Shockey!
Roger Goodell Will Not Reduce the One-Year Suspension He Gave to New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton Recently
Appeal denied!
Former Saints Coach Gregg Williams Told His Team to Injure 49ers Players Before Their Playoff Game Last Season
He'll probably never coach in the NFL again because of this.
Eli Manning Rips the New Orleans Saints For Putting Bounties on Opposing Players
The MVP of Super Bowl XLVI sounds off.