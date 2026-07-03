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Complex's best new music this week includes songs from Beyoncé, Silk Sonic, Juice WRLD, Polo G, Fivio Foreign, Rick Ross, Rosalia, the Weeknd, and many more.Jessica Mckinney
From expertly lacing Timbs to what pants you should wear, here's the best styling advice on how to style Timberland boots all year around.Gregory Babcock
Uggs are a winter staple. Here are some of our favorite celebs have styled them over the years.Mike DeStefano
From heritage boots to premium puffers, these Timberland pieces make perfect gifts for the holidays.Macklin Stern