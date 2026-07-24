There were a number of reasons that we hated the new SoundCloud, but one that we hadn't listed at the time was their "Related" feature, which wasn't akhrisd
Featured
When we told you EDM artists to get a high-quality photo for your presskit, we didn't tell you to look so down! For some reason, a number of producerskhrisd
We've previously gave you some suggestions on DJs to follow on twitter, but we left out one of the most important parts: DJs love to share information on their travels. And sometimes, that shit can be crazy to read. There's nothing like catching up on a DJ's travelogue and seeing them talking about how to make tea, or ranking on British Airways, or even wondering why someone is making their sushi.khrisd
When you talk the leaders within the drum & bass scene, Critical Music's one that has grown from strength to strength over their decade of dominance.khrisd