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Kid Cudi, Juice WRLD, Major Lazer, and More Announced for HARD Summer 2019
The festival kicks off Aug. 3 and also features RL Grime, Soulja Boy, Gunna, and more.
Premiere: Listen to Gladiator's Remix of Anna Lunoe's "Heartbreak In Motion"
Gladiator went in on Anna Lunoe's "Heartbreak In Motion" twice; here's the more turnt "PM" remix.
ALESIA Further Advances France's "New Order" on Their New OWSLA Release
There's something brewing in Paris. What that is exactly? I'm not quite sure. The lines between club music, French house, trap, electro, and techno
Anna Lunoe Announces All Out Fall Out Tour Dates
One of the realest quotes I've ever read about EDM is how easy it is to go ahead and tour a banger of a single. Who needs albums, amirite? Earlier thi
Anna Lunoe - "All Out"
See, this video is exactly what dance music needs. When you talk about some of the reasons why EDM DJs and producers don't get over, it's not always "
Download Anna Lunoe's Diplo & Friends Guest Mix
Holiday weekends always make me think of doing nothing but letting DJs do their thing, and enjoying my life to the soundtrack of mixes. In that spirit
Anna Lunoe & Treasure Fingers - "Bad MF"
Maybe one of the most intriguing developments of the past decade has been the slow evolution of Treasure Fingers from blog house world champion to tec
Anna Lunoe - "Breathe (Sleepy Tom Remix)"
Vancouver's Sleepy Tom has been one of DAD's favorites this year. He's had a few dope releases, including his Fool's Gold debut, The Currency EP. Today he unleashes a new remix of Anna Lunoe's "Breathe" and you need to check it out. The track really defies any conventional genre tags. It's infectious and it's BIG. Again Sleepy Tom has been able to wow us as he effortlessly moves between styles and this one is no different. What this is? IOENO, but I do know I love it.
Anna Lunoe - "Breathe"
We recently looked at the best females producing in the scene today, so of course we hear something like this a week later; all I can say is, if Anna
AC Slater & Anna Lunoe - "All Night"
While we're not sure what drop AC Slater to snag the beautiful vocalist Anna Lunoe and cover J Cole and Miguel's "Power Trip," but we're glad it was d