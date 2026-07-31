The famed Man U duo were in New York to talk winning the treble, the future of American soccer, and why they get along so well.Matt Welty
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Hulu's latest original film 'Palm Springs' proves that Andy Samberg has been ready for his time in the spotlight.William Goodman
Hulu's 'Palm Springs' might be the only dope thing to drop this week. Welp!Khal
Saturday Night Live has long been known for its monologues, fake commercials, and sketches. But Andy Samberg and his goofy friends from The Lonely Island changed the game when they introduced digital shorts back in 2005. In honor of his birthday, here are the best Samberg-era SNL digital shorts.Mallorie List