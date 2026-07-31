Amadeezy

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Street Bangers Factory 12
Music

Premiere: Moveltraxx Share Amadeezy's "This Is 4 Ya Playa Hataz" From New Compilation EP

The rest of the EP features some familiar faces from the extended Moveltraxx family, including Crookers, Mighty Mark, TT The Artist, Morgan Hislop and DJ Manny.

James Keith2571 days ago

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