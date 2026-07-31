From Drake and his new album 'Iceman' to Jay-Z—who shut down Yankee Stadium for three straight nights—we ranked the hottest rappers right now.Dimas Sanfiorenzo
Featured
A weekend at splash! showed the global strength of hip-hop, bringing together the next gen of German rap talent, standout UK performances, and influential voices from American rap—with Sprite creating one of the event’s most memorable cultural spaces.Jack Lynch
Denmark’s Roskilde Festival has once again shown why it continues to lead rather than follow.Mark Anthony
The UK rapper—who just released his new album, 'Terrified '—has gotten approval from Frank Ocean, Drake, and even Timothée Chalamet.Antonio Johri