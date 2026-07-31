Alyson Hannigan

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Christy Carlson Romano
Pop Culture

Christy Carlson Romano Will Make a Cameo in 'Kim Possible' Movie

Christy Carlson Romano will appear in the 'Kim Possible' live-action film slated to be released next year. Patton Oswalt will also portray Professor Dementor.

Victoria L. Johnson2917 days ago

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