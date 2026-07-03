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Latest Stories
Pop Culture
Brad Pitt and Alia Shawkat 'Absolutely Just Friends' Despite Gossip Reports Claiming Otherwise
"They are absolutely just friends," one source says.
Trace William Cowen2431 days ago
Pop Culture
The ‘Search Party’ Cast on the Extraordinary Loneliness of NYC
TBS' new dark comedy is like 'Girls' meets 'Columbo.'
Kristen Yoonsoo Kim3528 days ago
Pop Culture
The New Red Band Trailer for 'Green Room' Is a Bone-Chilling Nightmare
The terrifying new trailer will get you stoked and totally frightened for the upcoming film.
Ethan Jacobs3751 days ago
Pop Culture
Alia Shawkat Compares Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler
Arab-American actress Alia Shawkat gets real about her feelings for Donald Trump.
Tamara Dhia3769 days ago
Pop Culture
Alia Shawkat Talks TBS' 'Search Party' and More at SXSW
Alia Shawkat spoke with Complex News about all of her upcoming projects including TBS' 'Search Party'.
Tamara Dhia3773 days ago
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