Alfre Woodard

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Tracee Ellis Ross, Regina King, Sanaa Lathan, Alfre Woodard To Recreate 'Golden Girls' Episode

Zoom is working with Tracee Ellis Ross, Regina King, Sanaa Lathan, and Alfre Woodard to produce an all-Black episode of the beloved sitcom 'The Golden Girls.'

tara mahadevan2139 days ago

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