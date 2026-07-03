Following Ryan Garcia's victory over Devin Haney, we ranked the best pound-for-pound boxers in the world from No. 10 to 1.Kameron Hay
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From Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua to Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia to Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence Jr., here are eight fights we want to see in 2022.Adam Caparell
The top lightweight in the world is frustrated he hasn't faced some of the best at 135. The unified champ says they can soon chase him at junior welterweight.Adam Caparell
Boxing rarely gives fans the fights they want to see, but if we had the power to make the big ones, these are the eight we need to see in 2021.Adam Caparell