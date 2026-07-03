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Latest Stories
Music
Epic Fail: Why Alex Dutty's White Pride Track Is Just A Cry For Attention
The English rapper doesn't make his points very clear on "Proud To Be White", and here's why.
Laura Brosnan4239 days ago