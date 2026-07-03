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Drake, The Weeknd, Giggs, Tinchy Stryder—Twin has had a hand in helping them all. Complex gets to know the music executive that little bit deeper.Ajay Rose
Invaluable advice from an A&R vet.Laura Brosnan