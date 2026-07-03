Album Of The Week

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Album Of The Week: Gorillaz "Plastic Beach"

After 5 years, our favorite virtual band is back with guests like Mos Def, Snoop Dogg, and Bobby Womack. It's not too late to jump on their bandwagon!

Complex5974 days ago
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Album of The Week: Golden Triangle "Double Jointer"

Don't wait till they blow up to cop the debut from these Brooklyn art rockers that was produced by the guy behind Beach House and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs.

Complex5980 days ago
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Album Of The Week: B.o.B "May 25th" Mixtape

Download the latest mixtape from one of our favorite Atlanta MCs that features J. Cole, Alchemist, Kanye, & Asher Roth.

Complex6009 days ago
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Album of the Week: Young Dro "R.I.P: I Killed That Sh*t"

Listen to tracks from the new Don Cannon mixtape by the Atlanta's best dressed rapper.

Complex6114 days ago
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Album of the Week: Kid Cudi "Man on the Moon: The End of Day"

Our current cover-star dropped his debut LP today, and we're giving it the Complex co-sign. Listen to our favorite tracks.

Complex6149 days ago
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Album of the Week: Raekwon "Only Built 4 Cuban Linx Pt. II"

The Chef slaughtered Jay-Z in our recent album faceoff. Find out why this stellar Wu-Tang sequel was well worth the wait.

Complex6156 days ago
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Album of the Week: Donnis "Diary of an Atlanta Brave"

Listen to and download this free mixtape from a dope new Atlanta artist that 10 Deep is co-signing.

Complex6170 days ago
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Album of the Week: Slaughterhouse &#34;Slaughterhouse&#34; + Bonus Complex 7 Interview

Peep the review then check out a hilarious Complex 7 with all four MCs cracking jokes on one another.

Complex6182 days ago
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Album of the Week: Drug Rug "Paint the Fence Invisible"

Listen to tracks and read our review of the sophomore LP from this Cambridge, MA-based indie rock duo.

Complex6191 days ago
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Album of the Week: Fabolous "Loso's Way"

Check out our review of the Brooklyn rapper's latest conceptual album, and preview some key tracks.

Complex6198 days ago
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Album of the Week: Pac Div "Church League Champions"

Listen to tracks and read our review of this dope Cali hip-hop mixtape that just dropped.

Complex6205 days ago
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Album of the Week: The Dead Weather "Horehound"

Listen to tracks from the debut LP by Jack White of The White Stripes' new supergroup.

Complex6212 days ago
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Album of the Week: B.o.B "B.o.B vs Bobby Ray"

Download and read our review of the Atlanta-based MC's latest mixtape that's half rap, half rock.

Complex6233 days ago
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Album of the Week: J. Cole's 'The Warm Up'

Read our review and download this North Carolina born MC's first mixtape since signing with Jay-Z's Roc Nation.

Complex6240 days ago
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Album of the Week: DJ Quik & Kurupt 'BlaQKout'

This week, we're cosigning the new project from two West Coast icons who've put together an incredible collabo album.

Complex6247 days ago
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Album Of The Week: Grizzly Bear 'Veckatimest'

Summer's here and the Brooklyn chamber pop quartet may have the coolest record of the season.

Complex6260 days ago
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Album of the Week: Eminem, 'Relapse'

Eminem's comeback is finally hitting the retail shelves--and yes, Marshall Mathers is back.

Complex6268 days ago
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Album of the Week: Chester French 'Love The Future'

Star Trak's pop-rock duo stopped by the office to give us an exclusive track-by-track breakdown of their new album.

Complex6274 days ago

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