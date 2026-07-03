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Latest Stories
Music
Al Lindstrom and Complex TV Presents the 2014 Hip-Hop "MVP"
The panel decides which rapper owned this year.
edwinortiz4228 days ago
Music
Al Lindstrom and Complex TV Presents the 2014 "6th Man of the Year"
The panel chooses which rapper is on the cusp of becoming a legitimate star.
edwinortiz4229 days ago
Music
Al Lindstrom & Complex TV Presents the "Most Improved" Rap Act of 2014
The panel debates who made the biggest jump in quality this year.
edwinortiz4230 days ago
Music
Al Lindstrom and Complex TV Presents the 2014 "Rookie of the Year"
The crew is back for a heated debate on which new rapper shined brightest this year.
edwinortiz4231 days ago