Akua Agyemfra

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akua
Music

Meet Akua Agyemfra, The Branding Exec Behind Some Of Britain’s Biggest Artists

Working with the likes of Stormzy, Wretch 32 and Spotify, Akua is growing her empire daily.

Ajay Rose2873 days ago

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