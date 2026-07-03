A.J. Calloway

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AJ Calloway
Pop Culture

'Extra' Host A.J. Calloway Suspended Following Sexual Assault Claims

Warner Bros. Television announced the decision as the sexual misconduct investigation continues.

Joshua Espinoza2715 days ago
aj
Pop Culture

Two More Women Accuse 'Extra’ Host A.J. Calloway of Sexual Assault

In June, 2018, 'Extra' host A.J. Calloway was accused of sexual assault by activist Sil Lai Abrams.

Joe Price2751 days ago

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