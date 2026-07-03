Air Jordan XVIII

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Air Jordan 18 Orange Release Date Side
Sneakers

The Air Jordan 18 Is Also Dropping in Orange

The Air Jordan 18 continues to make an impression in 2018, as a new orange-based colorway has surfaced with a contrasting white sole and other curious markings.

Brandon Richard2956 days ago
Air Jordan 18 XVIII Toro Gym Red Release Date AA2494 601 Main
Sneakers

Bulls Colors on Michael Jordan's Wizards Sneakers

The 'Toro' Air Jordan 18 will release on April 7, 2018 for 225.

Brandon Richard3033 days ago
Jimmy Butler Air Jordan 18 Veterans Day PE
Sneakers

#SoleWatch: Jimmy Butler Bring Back the Air Jordan 18 for Veterans Day

Jimmy Butler wears a camouflage Veterans Day Air Jordan 18 PE against the Golden State Warriors.

Brandon Richard3173 days ago
Air Jordan 18
Sneakers

The Last Air Jordans Michael Jordan Played in Return Next Year

The "Royal" Air Jordan 18 will release in January 2018 for $225.

Brandon Richard3268 days ago
Sneakers

Nostalgic Kicks: The Kicks on Cards Weekly Recap

Our weekly Kicks On Cards feature is back again, with a look at Clyde's red ROOS, Shawn's first signature model and several other classic 80s and 90s sneakers.

Sole Collector5604 days ago
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Sneakers

Forum: Air Jordan XVIII Appreciation

Forum members take a look back at the shoe that Michael rocked in his last NBA season.

Brandon Richard5707 days ago

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