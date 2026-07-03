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Air Jordan 2 Retro 'Chicago' DX2454 106 Pair
Sneakers

'Chicago' Air Jordan 2 Returns This Month

The original 'Chicago' colorway of the Air Jordan 2 is coming back this holiday season with design elements that will be close to the 1987 pair. Click for info.

Brandon Richard1309 days ago
Maison Chateau Rouge x Air Jordan 2 DO5254 180 Pair
Sneakers

Maison Chateau Rouge's Air Jordan 2 Collab Is Releasing in June

Paris-based fashion label Maison Château Rouge links up with Jordan Brand once again, this time adding its African art-inspired motif to the Air Jordan 2.

Brandon Richard1492 days ago
A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 2 'Airness' DO7216 100 Pair
Sneakers

A Ma Maniere's Air Jordan 2s Are Releasing in June

Sneaker boutique A Ma Maniere is adding the Air Jordan 2 to its already strong lineup of Air Jordan collaborations. Click for official details on the release.

Brandon Richard1512 days ago
Off-White x Air Jordan 2 II Low White Varsity Red Release Date DJ4375-106 Pair
Sneakers

Off-White x Air Jordan 2 Collab Comes With Special Packaging

Newly leaked info suggests that an Off-White x Air Jordan 2 Low collab is reportedly debuting in November 2021. Click here for the early details.

Victor Deng1714 days ago
Air Jordan 2 'BHM' BQ7618 007 (Pair)
Sneakers

'BHM' Air Jordan 2s Releasing a Month Early

A staple series within the iconic Jordan line, the Air Jordan 2 is the next special release for Black History Month, with a black and gold colorway expected.

Brandon Richard2745 days ago
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Air Jordan 2 'Melo' 385475 122 (Pair)
Sneakers

Detailed Look at Carmelo Anthony's Air Jordan 2s

Shopper receives June's 'Melo' Air Jordan 2 early, shipped directly from Nike

Brandon Richard2976 days ago
Air Jordan 2 'Melo' 2018 385475 122
Sneakers

First Look at the 2018 'Melo' Air Jordan 2

The "Melo" Air Jordan 2 releases on June 9, 2018 for $190.

Brandon Richard2984 days ago
Air Jordan 1 Rebel XX Top 3 Release Date AT4151 001 Main
Sneakers

The Women's Version of the 'Top 3' Air Jordan 1 Arrives Next Week

The 'Top 3' Air Jordan 1 Rebel XX will release on May 19, 2018 for $145.

Brandon Richard2988 days ago
Air Jordan x Converse "The 2 That Started It All" Pack
Sneakers

Michael Jordan's Early Years Celebrated with Air Jordan x Converse Pack

Air Jordan 2 and Converse Fastbreak Mid releasing as a pack to celebrate Michael Jordan's early years.

Brandon Richard3318 days ago
Don C x Air Jordan 2 Arctic Orange Pink Men's Release Date 834825 805
Sneakers

How To Buy 'Arctic Orange' Don C Air Jordans in Men's Sizes

You can buy Don C's "Arctic Orange" Air Jordan 2s this week.

Brandon Richard3320 days ago
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Mint Foam Air Jordan 2 Deconstructed Release Date Profile 897521 303
Sneakers

The Air Jordan 2 Deconstructed Debuts in 'Mint Foam'

The Deconstructed Air Jordan 2 will debut in "Mint Foam" on May 24.

Brandon Richard3345 days ago
Air Jordan 2 x Don C Arctic Orange Sole Collector Release Date Roundup
Sneakers

'Arctic Orange' Don C x Air Jordan 2 Releasing in Men's Sizes

Don C hints at a release of the "Arctic Orange" Air Jordan 2 in men's sizes.

Brandon Richard3352 days ago
Air Jordan 2 Deconstructed Yellow Mint
Sneakers

Jordan Brand Strips Down the Air Jordan 2

The Air Jordan 2 is the latest model to receive the deconstructed treatment.

Brandon Richard3388 days ago
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Sneakers

Supreme Blazers Meet the Air Jordan 2

Sneaker customizer Mache brings Supreme Blazer styling to the Air Jordan 2.

Brandon Richard3541 days ago

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