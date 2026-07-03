Air Jordan 7 Retro

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Air Jordan 7 VII Black Olive Release Date DN9782-001 Heel Detail
Sneakers

'Olive' Air Jordan 7 Releases Next Week

A new 'Bordeaux'-inspired 'Olive' Air Jordan 7 colorway is reportedly dropping in January 2023. Click here for the official details about the new release.

Victor Deng1297 days ago
Air Jordan 7 'Quai 54' DV0577 500 Pair
Sneakers

'Quai 54' Air Jordan 7s Are Finally Releasing

A new 'Quai 54' Air Jordan 7 is dropping in celebration of the 2022 Quai 54 streetball tournament. Click here for an official look at the shoe.

Victor Deng1318 days ago
Air Jordan 7 'Cardinal' 2022 CU9307 106 Pair
Sneakers

'Cardinal' Air Jordan 7 Returns This Month

The original 'Cardinal' Air Jordan 7 is reportedly returning to retailers in December 2022. Click here to learn more about the forthcoming release.

Victor Deng1320 days ago
Air Jordan 7 Retro 'Citrus' CU9307 081 Pair
Sneakers

'Citrus' Air Jordan 7s Return In August

The non-OG 'Citrus' colorway of the Air Jordan 7 that was initially released in 2006 is reportedly returning in July 2022. Click here for the release info.

Victor Deng1448 days ago
Marcus Jordan Trophy Room x Air Jordan Holiday 2021
Sneakers

Trophy Room x Air Jordan 7 Collab Reportedly On the Way

Marcus Jordan is reportedly dropping an Air Jordan 7 collab to celebrate Trophy Room's new physical store opening in Holiday 2021. Find the release info here.

Victor Deng1784 days ago
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Air Jordan 7 Retro 'Flint' CU9307-100 Pair
Sneakers

Official Look at This Year's 'Flint' Air Jordan 7

The beloved 'Flint' colorway of the Air Jordan 7 Retro is reportedly returning in May 2021. Click here for an official look and the official release details.

Victor Deng1911 days ago
Air Jordan Release Dates June 2019
Sneakers

June's Most Important Air Jordan Release Dates

Check out the most important Air Jordan releases dropping in June including the 'Reflections of a Champion' collection, the Air Jordan 4 Flyknit and more.

Sole Collector2601 days ago
Air Jordan 7 Low 'Bright Concord/Black/Midas Gold/Tourmaline' (Pair)
Sneakers

Closer Look at the 'Bright Concord' Air Jordan 7 Low

The release date and details for the Air Jordan 7 Low NRG in 'Bordeaux,' 'Bright Concord,' and 'Taxi.'

Riley Jones2887 days ago
Sneakers

Jordan Brand to Celebrate The 23rd Anniversary of the Air Jordan VII With the Return of The Hares

Next year's resurgence of the Air Jordan VII will also include the iconic 'Hare' colorway as part of the model's 23rd anniversary celebration.

Sole Collector4425 days ago
Sneakers

'French Blue' Air Jordan 7 Retro Set To Return in 2015

Next year's 23rd anniversary celebration of the Air Jordan VII will include the return of several original and retro colorways.

Sole Collector4425 days ago
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Sneakers

Air Jordan 7 Retro - XX8 Days of Flight

We're provided with our best look yet at the 1 of 1 Air Jordan 7 Retro given away as part of the Jordan Brand's XX8 Days of Flight campaign earlier this year.

Sole Collector4755 days ago
Sneakers

Air Jordan 7 Retro - Black/True Red-Dark Charcoal-Club Purple - Detailed Look

The Jordan Brand will kick off the month of September with the much anticipated return of the Air Jordan 7 Retro.

Sole Collector5075 days ago
Sneakers

Air Jordan 7 Retro - Black/True Red-Dark Charcoal-Club Purple

We'll be taken back to the days of MJ's first three-peat with the Bulls this September with the release of one of the most recognized original colorways of the Air Jordan VII.

Sole Collector5099 days ago
Sneakers

Air Jordan 7 Retro - Olympic - Detailed Look

Scheduled to return just days before the start of the 2012 London Summer Olympics, today brings us an all around look at the '92 Olympics Air Jordan 7 Retro.

Sole Collector5118 days ago
Sneakers

Air Jordan 7 Retro - Black/True Red-Dark Charcoal-Club Purple

The Jordan Brand celebrates Michael's second career NBA Finals championship crown with a reissue of the original Air Jordan VII.

Sole Collector5147 days ago
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Sneakers

Air Jordan 7 Retro - Golden Moments Pack - Detailed Images

Making headlines today is this latest set of shots detailing the Golden Moments Air Jordan 7 Retro.

Sole Collector5190 days ago

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