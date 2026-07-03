The "Fire Red" Air Jordan 4s were the first 4s Micheal Jordan wore on court. Here’s the sneaker's history and how it became a cultural symbol.Russ Bengtson
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From being immortalized by Michael Jordan in 1989 to the release of the Air Jordan 4 "Bred," here is the history of the iconic sneaker.John Gotty
Check out the most important releases for the week of May 1, including the Air Jordan 4 'Bred,' BBC x Adidas Pharrell NMD Hu 'Digijack' and more.Victor Deng
Check out the most important Air Jordan releases dropping in May including the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1, Air Jordan 4 'Bred' and more.Sole Collector