Air Jordan 31 Low

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Air Jordan 31 Low Camo Release Date Main 897564 051
Sneakers

The Air Jordan 31 Low Suits Up for Flight

The "Camo" Air Jordan 31 Low releases August 18, 2017 for $160.

Brandon Richard3271 days ago
Lonzo Ball Wearing the Air Jordan 31 Low On Foot
Sneakers

#SoleWatch: Lonzo Ball Wears the Air Jordan 31 Low in Summer League

Lonzo Ball Wears the Air Jordan 31 Low; Is a New Sneaker Deal on the Way?

Brandon Richard3288 days ago
Air Jordan 31 Low Black/Gold Release Date Main 897564 023
Sneakers

What Drake's 'OVO' Air Jordan 31 Lows Would Look Like

The Air Jordan 31 Low releases in black and gold on July 28, 2017 for $160.

Brandon Richard3304 days ago
Air Jordan 31 Low Quai 54 Release Date Main 921195 154
Sneakers

The Air Jordan 31 Goes Low for Quai 54

The "Quai 54" Air Jordan 31 Low releases July 8, 2017 for $160.

Brandon Richard3306 days ago
Air Jordan 31 Low Chicago Away Red Release Date Main 897564 601
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All-Red Air Jordan 31 Lows Are Finally Releasing

All-Red Air Jordan 31 Lows are releasing on June 30, 2017 for $160.

Brandon Richard3311 days ago
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Air Jordan 31 Low Chicago Home Release Date Main 897564 101
Sneakers

Bulls Colors Finally Land on the Air Jordan 31 Low

Air Jordan 31 Low "Bulls" releases June 30, 2017 for $160.

Brandon Richard3313 days ago
Air Jordan 12 Low Oregon Ducks Track & Field PE Tongue
Sneakers

Oregon's Latest Air Jordans Display a Message of Togetherness

Tinker Hatfield brings back a historic patch for Oregon Track & Field's latest pairs of exclusive Air Jordans.

Brandon Richard3325 days ago
Air Jordan 31 Low Black White Release Date Main 897564 002
Sneakers

Air Jordan 31 Low Releasing in Black & White This Week

Air Jordan 31 Low Black/White releasing June 2, 2017 for $160.

Brandon Richard3337 days ago
Air Jordan 31 Low UNC Navy Release Date Main 897564 400
Sneakers

More 'UNC' Air Jordans Release This Month

Tar Heel colors grace the next colorway of the Air Jordan 31 Low.

Brandon Richard3352 days ago
Air Jordan 31 Low White Release Date Main
Sneakers

The Air Jordan 31 Low You Need This Summer

An all-white Air Jordan 31 Low is releasing ahead of summer.

Brandon Richard3390 days ago
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Air Jordan 31 Low Black Release Date
Sneakers

More Air Jordan 31 Low Colorways Unveiled for Spring

Jordan Brand provides an exclusive look at three upcoming Air Jordan 31 Low colorways.

Brandon Richard3411 days ago
Air Jordan 31 Low Black White Pink Release Date Main 897564 001
Sneakers

What's Next for the Air Jordan 31 Low

Non-collegiate Air Jordan 31 Lows are releasing soon.

Brandon Richard3411 days ago
Michigan Air Jordan 31 Heel
Sneakers

Collegiate Air Jordans Prep for March Madness

Air Jordan 31 colors for Cal, UNC, Marquette, Michigan, and Georgetown in time for March Madness.

Brendan Dunne3426 days ago
Air Jordan 31 Low UNC Tar Heels Release Date Profile 897564 407
Sneakers

The Air Jordan 31 Low Set to Debut for March Madness

The Air Jordan 31 Low will debut in school-inspired colorways for March Madness.

Brandon Richard3432 days ago
Air Jordan 31 Low Red Release Date
Sneakers

Air Jordan 31 Lows Are Releasing

Thomas Davis quietly debuted the Air Jordan 31.

Brandon Richard3480 days ago
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