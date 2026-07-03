Air Jordan 18

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Michael Jordan Last Game
Sneakers

Remembering the Very Last Sneakers Michael Jordan Wore in the NBA

The legacy still lives on today.

Sole Collector2650 days ago
Air Jordan 18 'Black/Metallic Silver/Sport Royal' AA2494 007 (Pair)
Sneakers

Detailed Look at the 'Black/Sport Royal' Air Jordan 18 Retro

The 'Black/Sport Royal' Air Jordan 18 sneaker is scheduled to make its first ever return as a retro release later this year. The pair originally debuted in 2002.

Mike DeStefano2845 days ago
Air Jordan 18 'Yellow' (Pair)
Sneakers

Buttery Suede on the Air Jordan 18

The release date and preview details for the Air Jordan 18 XVIII Retro in yellow suede with white accents. Find out more about the unreleased colorway and other upcoming Air Jordan 18 retros here.

Riley Jones2954 days ago
Air Jordan 18 Orange Release Date Side
Sneakers

The Air Jordan 18 Is Also Dropping in Orange

The Air Jordan 18 continues to make an impression in 2018, as a new orange-based colorway has surfaced with a contrasting white sole and other curious markings.

Brandon Richard2956 days ago
Air Jordan 18 'Cool Grey' AA2494 001 (Lateral)
Sneakers

Better Look at the 'Cool Grey' Air Jordan 18

The first images have surfaced on Instagram of the upcoming 'Cool Grey' Air Jordan 18 rumored to be releasing in limited numbers later this year.

Mike DeStefano2957 days ago
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Air Jordan 18 XVIII Toro Gym Red Release Date AA2494 601 Main
Sneakers

Bulls Colors on Michael Jordan's Wizards Sneakers

The 'Toro' Air Jordan 18 will release on April 7, 2018 for 225.

Brandon Richard3033 days ago
Jordan 4 Levis 4
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneakers Releases

A complete guide to this weekend's best sneaker releases.

Mike DeStefano3104 days ago
Air Jordan Retro Spring 2018
Sneakers

Jordan Unveils Spring 2018 Retros

Air Jordan release dates for the brand's Spring 2018 retro sneakers.

Brendan Dunne3105 days ago
Air Jordan 18 Sport Royal 2018 Release Date AA2494 106 Front
Sneakers

Air Jordan 18 'Sport Royal' Releases Jan. 22

The Air Jordan 18 'Royal' releases this month.

Mike DeStefano3108 days ago
Air Jordan 18 White/Sport Royal White Metallic Silver AA2494 106 (Lateral)
Sneakers

New Images of the 'Royal' Air Jordan 18

New images have surfaced of the Air Jordan 18 'Royal.'

Mike DeStefano3144 days ago
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Jimmy Butler Air Jordan 18 Veterans Day PE
Sneakers

#SoleWatch: Jimmy Butler Bring Back the Air Jordan 18 for Veterans Day

Jimmy Butler wears a camouflage Veterans Day Air Jordan 18 PE against the Golden State Warriors.

Brandon Richard3173 days ago
Air Jordan 18
Sneakers

The Last Air Jordans Michael Jordan Played in Return Next Year

The "Royal" Air Jordan 18 will release in January 2018 for $225.

Brandon Richard3269 days ago

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