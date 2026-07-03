Air Jordan 1 Retro

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Air Jordan 1 I High Skyline DX0054-805 Pair
Sneakers

'Skyline' Air Jordan 1 High Drops Early at Extra Butter

Extra Butter is hosting an early release of the Air Jordan 1 High 'Skyline' in March 2023. Click here for the early release info and a detailed look.

Victor Deng1206 days ago
Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG 'Patina' 555088 033 (Pair)
Sneakers

'Rust Shadow' Air Jordan 1 High Gets an Official Release Date

A new 'Rust Shadow' colorway of the Air Jordan 1 High is releasing in May 2021. Click here to learn more about the release including a detailed look.

Victor Deng1911 days ago
Air Jordan 1 High 85 'Neutral Grey' BQ4422 100 (Pair)
Sneakers

'Neutral Grey' Air Jordan 1 High '85s Are Releasing Next Month

The Air Jordan 1 High '85 'Neutral Grey' is releasing in February 2021. Here's an official detailed look at the sneakers and release information.

Victor Deng1998 days ago
Air Jordan 1 Retro Low OG 'Chinese New Year' DD2233 001 Pair
Sneakers

Only 8,500 Pairs of the 'Chinese New Year' Air Jordan 1 Lows Are Releasing

A 'Chinese New Year' Air Jordan 1 Retro Low OG celebrating 2021's Year of the Ox is releasing in January 2021, but is limited to only 8,500 units.

Victor Deng2002 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sneakers

Foot Locker Has a Small Restock Planned This Week

"UNC" Jordan 1s and black/red Jordan 5 Lows coming back.

Brendan Dunne3680 days ago
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Sneakers

Air Jordan 1 Retro '89 - Green Glow

The Jordan Brand introduces another questionable look for the Air Jordan 1.

Sole Collector4723 days ago
Sneakers

Air Jordan 1 Retro - Royal/Black - Unreleased Sample

Yet another unreleased Air Jordan 1 is making news today in a classic yet still unique combination of colors.

Sole Collector4811 days ago
Sneakers

Release Recap // AJ 1 Retro High - Black/Varsity Royal

Amidst all the ASG releases and the celebration of MJ's 50th birthday this past weekend, the Jordan Brand also reissued one of the most coveted OG Air Jordan 1s ever.

Sole Collector4897 days ago
Sneakers

Air Jordan 1 Retro - Gorge Green/Electric Green

Another Air Jordan I we can expect to release early next year is this all new retro colorway putting to use a combination of vibrant green hues.

Sole Collector4973 days ago
Sneakers

Air Jordan 1 Retro High "Gucci" - New Images

New images have surfaced of the upcoming Air Jordan 1 Retro High "Gucci," a Jordan Brand holiday offering in a familiar Black / Gym Red / Gorge Green colorway.

Brennan Williams4981 days ago
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Sneakers

Air Jordan Retro 1 - Black/Gym Red-Gorge Green - New Images

Adding to an already release-filled month of December for the Jordan Brand is this all new holiday esque colorway of the Air Jordan Retro 1.

Sole Collector4987 days ago
Sneakers

Air Jordan 1 Retro Mid - White/University Blue

A familar color scheme last seen on the Air Jordan 1 back in 2003 will be making a return to retail next year.

Sole Collector5000 days ago
Sneakers

Air Jordan 1 Retro - Black Toe - May 2013

Last seen as part of the "Old Love, New Love" Pack back in 2006, next year will see the return of the iconic "Black Toe" Air Jordan 1 Retro.

Sole Collector5015 days ago
Sneakers

Air Jordan Retro 1 - Gorge Green/Electric Green

One of the most vibrant colorways ever for the Air Jordan I is brought to life as part of the classic silhouette's 2013 Retro Collection.

Sole Collector5042 days ago
Sneakers

Air Jordan Retro 1 - Cool Grey/White-Midnight Navy

The Jordan Brand sponsored Georgetown Hoyas inspire this latest Air Jordan Retro 1 for Spring 2013.

Sole Collector5042 days ago
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Air Jordan Retro 1 - Black/Gym Red-Gorge Green

The Jordan Brand's takover continues with today's news bringing us an exclusive preview of another upcoming Air Jordan Retro 1 for holiday 2012.

Sole Collector5042 days ago
Sneakers

Air Jordan Retro 1 - White/Black-Varsity Red

One of the most important silhouettes in athletic footwear history will return to retail next year with a few differences from its original release almost 27 years ago.

Sole Collector5042 days ago
Sneakers

Air Jordan Retro 1 - Game Royal/Team Orange

A familiar color combination takes over the sneaker that started it all as part of the Air Jordan I's return to retail next year.

Sole Collector5042 days ago

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