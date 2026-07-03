Adventure Club

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This week's selection of mixes are action-packed. We're mixing up legends in a number of different fields along with some of the freshest faces in today's electronic music scene. You already know how we do; give you some of your favorites with some of those that you need to know. Furious styles.
khrisd

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Adventure Club Speaks on The "#SELFIE" Rumor, Live Shows, and Giving Back

You can find out a lot about your favorite producers when you get them in a room and just shoot the proverbial shit with them. Recently, AskMen caught

khrisd4342 days ago
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Download Adevnture Club's "Superheroes Anonymous 5: Road Trip Edition" Mix

Friday's are pretty simple: do enough work (usually enough to have a clear desk on Monday), then spend the rest of the day finalizing your weekend. Yo

khrisd4375 days ago
adventure club live
Music

Download Two New Adventure Club Remixes

At the end of June, we noticed that Adventure Club returned to the land of the androids with a new freebie remix. Now I'm not saying this is why my inbox got hit with two new Adventure Club remixes, but it is a dope coincidence, and one I figured I'd throw into one post for you androids to devour.

khrisd4395 days ago
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Max Elto - "Shadow Of The Sun (Adventure Club Remix)"

It feels like it's been a while since we've gotten a dose of that endorphin-laced sound from Adventure Club. This right here, a remix of Max Elto's "S

jakel4402 days ago
black friday crowd
Music

Take Advantage of These EDM-Related Black Friday Deals

Anonymous Superhero here. It is no stranger to readers that I am, dare I say it, a huge fan of Adventure Club. I am usually first to know about any an

lolod4613 days ago
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Adventure Club - "Thunderclap"

Just last week we brought you news on Adventure Club's Calling All Heroes - Part 1 EP, which is due out on October 22. Don't adjust your speakers; tho

khrisd4665 days ago
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Adventure Club Announces New EP, "Superheroes Anonymous" Tour

Montreal production duo Adventure Club recently dropped a new track, "Gold," which features Luna and is said to be a part of their next EP, Calling All Heroes - Part 1. This EP will be released on October 22 via BMG, and will feature "Thunderclap," which is their next single that drops on October 8. These two know their dubstep, and we have a feeling this release is going to be huge for them.

khrisd4675 days ago
adventure club superheroes anonymous vol 3
Music

Download Adventure Club's "Superheroes Anonymous Volume. 3" Mix

The Canadian crew is back with third installment of their "Superheroes Anonymous" mix series, highlighting a great mixture of some of the EDM scene's finest, from Botnek, Bare, and Candyland to DAD favorites like Kingdom, Dismantle, Gent & Jawns and more, including some of their own material. We need to get charged for the next phase of the EDM scene, where we don't stick to one genre; this mix runs the gamut from big room to trap bangers. Proper varities of turn up.

khrisd4724 days ago
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The (Leaked) 2013 Lollapalooza EDM Lineup

As per a leaked image of the full line-up, we've got an idea of the EDM side of the 2013 Lollapalooza line-up. Here's what you can see if you hit the event.

khrisd4859 days ago
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The 10 Best Electronic Remixes of Love Songs

While Valentine's Day has come and gone, the need for dance remixes of love songs flows year-round. It takes a certain kind of producer to tow that line, retaining the original's beauty while still catering to the fans of a particular sound. DJs like Dirty South Joe know this and, through projects like the Luvstep series, he helps curate that sound.

androids4900 days ago

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