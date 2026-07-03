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Don't miss these future legends at the biggest party of the summer.Complex Canada
This week's selection of mixes are action-packed. We're mixing up legends in a number of different fields along with some of the freshest faces in today's electronic music scene. You already know how we do; give you some of your favorites with some of those that you need to know. Furious styles.khrisd
What's good, Canada? We know July 1 is Canada Day, which is basically your birthday, right? In thinking about the Canadian EDM contingent, we realizedjakel
What's the science behind asking for a remix? Do artists ever hope that the remix doesn't get more exposure than their original? That has to be an awkjakel