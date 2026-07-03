Adrian Coxson

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Sports

NFL Player Who Retired at Age of 23 Due to Concussion Still Feeling Effects of It Six Months Later

Adrian Coxson says the NFL hasn’t helped him since he suffered a career-ending concussion.

Chris Yuscavage3789 days ago

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