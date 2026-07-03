Latest Stories
Adina Howard x Pat Lok - "Freek (2014 Booty)"
If unaware, Vancouver, British Columbia-based producer Pat Lok is in an incredible zone so far in 2014. It would appear as if those growing fatigued of waiting for the sick ass drop have become enamored with Lok's funky house vibes. Having recently hit one million plays on his Soundcloud, this year-to-date's most unlikely of rising stars drops a free edit of Adina Howard's 1995 hit "Freak Like Me" that is a booty-dropping and freeky-deeky bit of grooving goodness.
EXCLUSIVE: Adina Howard - "Freak Like Me (B-Stee & Archi Remix)"
Here's some more EXCLUSIVE dj weaponry for all you DAD followers again today. The midwest based duo of B-Stee & Archi should already be on your radar
Adina Howard - "Freak Like Me (Joker Remix)"
Earlier today, we posted Joker's humorous reworking of Sisqo's "Thong Song," but now we have something a bit more seductive. The Purple WOW pioneer ha