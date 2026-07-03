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Adidas Ultra Boost 1.0 DNA 'ZX Collection' Group
Sneakers

Past Meets Present With This Adidas Ultra Boost 'ZX' Collection

Three classic Adidas ZX colorways are used as inspiration for the Ultra Boost 1.0 DNA 'ZX Collection' dropping in May 2021. Here are the release details.

Victor Deng1904 days ago
Adidas Consortium 30 Years Torsion
Sneakers

Adidas Celebrates Its ZX Series With the '30 Years of Torsion' Collection

Adidas is celebrating its ZX series by re-releasing OG colorways of the ZX 5000, ZX 6000, ZX 7000, and ZX 9000 as a part of the '30 Years of Torsion' pack.

Mike DeStefano2538 days ago
Adidas Consortium Ultra Boost 19 Collection
Sneakers

These Ultra Boost 19s Take Inspiration From the Adidas Running Archive

Adidas Consortium is releasing three regional exclusive pairs of the Ultra Boost 19 inspired by different models from the brand's extensive running archive.

Mike DeStefano2620 days ago
Sneakers

21 Great Sneakers You Can Score on Sale Right Now

Take a look at 21 great sneakers you can grabn right now for below retail.

Jacques Slade4198 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sneakers

The Sneaker Beef Between adidas and Puma Is Very Real in This German Town

There's actually a sneaker beef between adidas and Puma.

John Q Marcelo4217 days ago
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Sneakers

15 Great Sneakers You Can Score on Sale Right Now

It's Monday, and it's time to check out the best sneakers on sale right now.

Matt Welty4261 days ago

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