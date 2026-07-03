Adidas-Zx-1000

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Adidas ZX 420 FZ0255 Medial
Sneakers

Adidas Is Celebrating 4/20 With a New Sneaker

Adidas is celebrating 420 with a new weed-inspired ZX 420 dropping in April 2021. Click here for a closer look and additional info about the release.

Victor Deng1934 days ago
The Simpsons x Adidas ZX 1000 'Flaming Moe's' H05790 Lateral
Sneakers

Another 'The Simpsons' x Adidas Sneaker Is Releasing Soon

Official images of the upcoming The Simpsons x Adidas ZX 1000 'Flaming Moes' collab have surfaced. Click here for a closer look and release details.

Victor Deng1978 days ago
PAM PAM x Adidas ZX 1000 FZ0829 Lateral
Sneakers

The Adidas A-ZX Series Continues With This ZX 1000 Collab

Adidas' A-ZX series has reached its halfway mark with the Pam Pam x Adidas ZX 1000 collab dropping in November 2020. Find the official release details here.

Victor Deng2065 days ago

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