Adidas Ultra Boost X

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Parley x Adidas Ultra Boost and Ultra Boost X
Sneakers

New Parley x Adidas Ultra Boosts Are Almost Entirely Recycled

Official release information for the upcoming Parley x Adidas collection.

Mike DeStefano3020 days ago
Adidas Ultra Boost All Terrain (1)
Sneakers

Adidas Made Winter-Friendly Ultra Boosts

Adidas' All-Terrain Ultra Boosts are build to withstand fall and winter weather.

Brandon Richard3228 days ago
Custom Adidas Ultra Boost X (2)
Sneakers

Adidas and Refinery29 Auctioning Off Custom Ultra Boosts to Empower Women

Adidas teams up with Refinery29 for a custom Ultra Boost X project to benefit women.

Sole Collector3304 days ago

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