Adidas Tubular Invader

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adidas Tubular Invader Red October Side
Sneakers

Adidas Made Their Own Red October Sneakers

The Tubular Invader is getting a "Red October" colorway.

Brandon Richard3626 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sneakers

Do These Adidas Look Like an Old Kanye West Design to You?

Echoes of West's Louis Vuitton Jasper.

Brendan Dunne3677 days ago
Sneakers

There's a New Adidas Tubular Sneaker

Meet the Tubular Invader.

Brendan Dunne3729 days ago

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