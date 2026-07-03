Adidas POD System

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Bape x Neighborhood x Adidas Collection
Sneakers

Bape and Neighborhood's Adidas Collaboration Is Almost Here

Japanese streetwear pioneers Bape and Neighborhood have collaborated with Adidas on the POD 3.1 and NMD STLT. Check out official release details here.

Mike DeStefano2655 days ago
Beika Velez Sneaker
Sneakers

Meet the Influencers Who Remixed the Adidas P.O.D. System

Featured at this year's ComplexCon, four influencers debuted their partnership with Adidas in the form of their own versions of the Adidas POD System.

Michael Conway2807 days ago
Slam Jam x Adidas 80s Superstar (Front)
Sneakers

Slam Jam Links With Adidas for Two-Sneaker Collab

European retailer Slam Jam and Adidas are pairing up for a two-sneaker collab with the P.O.D. System and the 80s Superstar.

Michael Conway2814 days ago
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Raptors' AQ3816 056 (Pair)
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneakers Releases

A list of this week's most important sneaker releases featuring new pairs from Nike, Jordan Brand, and Adidas. Drops include the 'Raptors' Air Jordan IV, Pharrell x Adidas 'SOLARHU' pack, and more.

Mike DeStefano2895 days ago
Adidas POD System B37365 and B37469
Sneakers

Adidas Is Dropping New P.O.D. Systems for Men and Women

The release date and details for Adidas' new POD System colorways including the men's 'Grey' and women's 'Clear Lilac' styles. Find out when and where to pick up the sneakers here.

Riley Jones2900 days ago
Advertisement
Adidas POD S3.1 'Clear Orange' B37364 (Lateral)
Sneakers

'Clear Orange' Coming to the P.O.D.

Official images have surfaced of the upcoming 'Clear Orange' colorway of the Adidas POD S3.1 lifestyle runner that is slated to release later this summer in August.

Mike DeStefano2915 days ago
adidas pod grey
Sneakers

Another Adidas P.O.D. Coming in August

The recently released Adidas P.O.D. silhouette is being released in September featuring a new 'Grey' colorway. The sneaker includes Boost and EVA foam.

Michael Conway2926 days ago
Adidas P.O.D. System Black/White B37366 (Unlaced)
Sneakers

These New Adidas P.O.D.s Look Like Friends and Family Exclusives

The release date for the new Adidas P.O.D. System colorway in black/white (B37366). The upcoming style is reminiscent of a friends and family exclusive pair worn by Pharrell Williams.

Riley Jones2927 days ago
Adidas POD System
Sneakers

Breaking Down the Adidas P.O.D. System

Take an interactive look at the Adidas P.O.D. System with this breakdown of the key elements of this new lifestyle runner from Adidas Originals.

Zac Dubasik2954 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App