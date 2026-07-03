Adidas Forge Fiber

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Adidas Forge Fiber Alpha Bounce
Sneakers

ForgeFiber Is Adidas' Latest Sneaker Innovation

Adidas' new ForgeFiber technology provides more support with less thread.

Brendan Dunne3334 days ago

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