Adidas D Rose 4

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What the Rose? Unreleased Multicolor adidas D Rose 4 Sample

Though Derrick Rose is unfortunately sidelined, his adidas D Rose 4 signature shoe is still finding a way to make headlines.

Brandon Richard4593 days ago
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adidas D Rose 4 ‘Home’ Releasing at Eastbay

Pick up the shoe Derrick Rose is wearing for home games in the Windy City.

Brandon Richard4622 days ago
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adidas D Rose 4 – ‘Michigan Avenue’ Releasing at Eastbay

Once again paying tribute to Derrick Rose's hometown.

Brandon Richard4622 days ago
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adidas D Rose 4 – ‘Boardwalk’ Releasing at Eastbay

Paying homage to Derrick Rose's offseason workout haven.

Brandon Richard4640 days ago
Derrick Rose Brenda Adidas Rose 4
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#SoleWatch: Derrick Rose Returns In "Brenda" Adidas Rose 4

DRose was back on the court for opening night, debuting a colorway of the Rose 4 paying tribute to his mom.

Sole Collector4643 days ago
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adidas D Rose 4 'Away' // Another Look

New photos of Derrick Rose's latest signature shoe in the road game colorway.

Brandon Richard4656 days ago

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