Adidas Consoritum

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Extra Butter x Adidas Consortium CSG 91 'Man's Best Friend'
Sneakers

This Extra Butter x Adidas Collab Is Inspired by Man's Best Friend

Extra Butter has a new Adidas Consortium CSG 91 collab on the way that's inspired by dogs. Click here for a detailed look and official release info.

Victor Deng1754 days ago
Nice Kicks x Adidas Ultra4D 'Have a Nice Day' Collab FY5630 Pair
Sneakers

Best Look Yet at Nice Kicks and Adidas' Ultra4D Collab

Nice Kicks and Adidas introduce their latest sneaker collaboration, a new take on the Adidas Ultra4D releasing in March 2021. Click for release details.

Brandon Richard1963 days ago
Sneakersnstuff x Adidas Consortium 20th Anniversary Collection
Sneakers

Sneakersnstuff Celebrates 20 Years With Adidas Consortium Collection

The release date and details for Sneakersnstuff's new Adidas Consortium collection for the store's 20th anniversary.

Riley Jones2453 days ago
Slam Jam x Adidas 80s Superstar (Front)
Sneakers

Slam Jam Links With Adidas for Two-Sneaker Collab

European retailer Slam Jam and Adidas are pairing up for a two-sneaker collab with the P.O.D. System and the 80s Superstar.

Michael Conway2814 days ago
Kith x Adidas Futurecraft 4D (Pair Lateral)
Sneakers

Kith's Adidas Futurecraft 4D Drops This Week

Ronnie Fieg's Kith and Adidas are collaborating on the Consortium 4D sneaker which features the Kith brand's popular multicolor 'Aspen' theme. Find the release date and more details here.

Riley Jones2817 days ago
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Kinfolk x Adidas Consortium Ultra Boost BB9520 Release Date
Sneakers

Adidas Taps Brooklyn Boutique for Premium Ultra Boosts

Brooklyn-based fashion label Kinfolk collaborates on the Adidas Ultra Boost silhouette for Adidas Consortium fall/winter '18 in a two-toned blue colorway.

Michael Conway2821 days ago
Footpatrol x Adidas Consortium 4D (Pair 2)
Sneakers

Adidas' Next Consortium 4D Sneaker Will Cost Over $500

London retailer Footpatrol collaborates with Adidas on the brand's Consortium 4D sneaker. The shoe will retail for £400 (around $526) and be sold exclusively through Footpatrol.

Riley Jones2861 days ago
livestock adidas ultra tech 1
Sneakers

Livestock Designed These Adidas Sneakers for the Outdoors

Adidas Consortium collabs this fall with sneaker retailer Livestock on the Ultra Tech GTX and Terrex Skychaser outdoors sneakers. Find the release date and more details here.

Michael Conway2863 days ago
Bodega x Adidas Sobakov BC0818 (Reflective)
Sneakers

Bodega Reworks Adidas' Soccer-Inspired Sneakers

Boston retailer Bodega has a new collaboration with Adidas Originals on the soccer-inspired Kamanda (BB9243) and Sobakov (BC0818) models. Find the release dates and more details here.

Riley Jones2891 days ago
A Kind of Guise x Adidas Ultra Boost Collective (Pair)
Sneakers

Adidas' First Ultra Boost Collective 2018 Collab Drops Next Week

The release date and details for the A Kind of Guise x Adidas Ultra Boost Collective collaboration. This pair is reportedly inspired by vacations and features an uncaged upper.

Riley Jones2920 days ago
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Adidas Consortium Ultra Boost Mid Prototype Release Date BD7399 Profile
Sneakers

Adidas Ultra Boost Mid Prototype Available This Weekend

The Adidas Consortium Ultra Boost Mid releases on May 12, 2018 for $220.

Brandon Richard2990 days ago
Naked x Adidas Consortium Arkyn (Pair)
Sneakers

Adidas and Naked Introduce New Boost Sneaker

The Consortium release date for the Naked x Adidas Arkyn collaboration.

Riley Jones3048 days ago
A Ma Maniere Invincible Adidas Consortium Exchange
Sneakers

Adidas' Last Consortium Sneaker Exchange Collab

A Ma Maniere and Invincible team up for an Adidas Consortium Exchange project with Ultra Boosts and NMDs.

Brendan Dunne3152 days ago
Xhibition Adidas Terrex Tracefinder 5
Sneakers

Cleveland Shop Makes Adidas Boost Boots

The Adidas Consortium Terrex Tracefinder by Cleveland boutique Xhibition releases on Oct. 21.

Brendan Dunne3196 days ago
Adidas Consortium A//D Pack Release Date (1)
Sneakers

Adidas Travels Back to the Future for New Sneaker Pack

Adidas Consortium brings back two 2000s era models with a few changes.

Brandon Richard3227 days ago
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adidas consortium collab1
Sneakers

United Arrows & Sons and Slam Jam Present Two Luxury Adidas Sneakers

United Arrows & Sons and Slam Jam presents a luxury Adidas Gazelle and Campus

Sam Cole3231 days ago
Alife x Starcow Adidas Consortium Exchange Stan Smith (Pair)
Sneakers

New York and Paris Connect for Adidas Sneakers

Alife and Starcow are the next two shops collaborating for Adidas' Consortium Sneaker Exchange.

Mike DeStefano3285 days ago

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