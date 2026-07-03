Adam Toledo

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Adam Toledo shooting: No charges against Chicago cop who killed 13 year old
Life

Chicago Officers Will Not Face Charges Over Fatal Shootings of Anthony Alvarez and 13-Year-Old Adam Toledo

Officer Eric Stillman—who shot and killed Toledo on March 29—and Officer Evan Solano—who shot and killed Alvarez two days later—are not being charged.

Brenton Blanchet1585 days ago

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