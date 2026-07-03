As President Joe Biden rounds out his first 100 days in office, we check off whether he kept, didn’t keep or is in progress with his campaign promises.Kevin L. Clark
Featured
As Ben Affleck's 'Air' hits theaters, screenwriter Alex Convery talks us through the process of bringing such an iconic story to life against all odds.Trace William Cowen
Netflix's hit crime drama has seen Julia Garner bag two consecutive Emmys for her performance as Ruth Langmore. The final season will be split into two parts.Trace William Cowen
Larry King, Britney Spears, Oprah Winfrey? Did you know they were all "sneaker influencers"? Here's a tongue-and-cheek look at celebs who have had cool shoes.Matt Welty