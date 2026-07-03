Adam F

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Complex TV and DoAndroidsDance? Present The Drop: Adam F

For the latest episode of The Drop, Photek sits down with Adam F, a legend in his own right. If you're a fan of Metalheadz, you definitely know of him from his work on Platinum Breakz, including the seminal "Metropolis." He's also the guy behind the classic "Circles," and saw his career progress from just making drum & bass and DJing to working with the likes of Redman, LL Cool J, Method Man, and many others.

khrisd4394 days ago
the pit video
Music

Doctor P & Adam F ft. Method Man - "The Pit"

Ah, I get it now. "The Pit" that Method Man was rapping about in this new track from Doctor P and Adam F, he meant this weird, bloody battle arena whe

khrisd4661 days ago
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Music

Doctor P & Adam F ft. Method Man - "The Pit"

Late last week, Billboard previewed a clip from the animated video for Doctor P and Adam F's Method Man-featured "The Pit," and bright and early on a

khrisd4668 days ago
the pit vid trailer
Music

Doctor P and Adam F Did a Track with Method Man

Method Man getting on his dance music dean again is always welcome. We remember when he was featured on the second Reprazent album's "Ghetto Celebrity

khrisd4670 days ago
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Music

25 Essential Metalheadz Tracks

It's hard to imagine where the drum & bass landscape would be without Goldie's Metalheadz imprint. From the mid-1990s through today, he's had the knac

khrisd4874 days ago
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