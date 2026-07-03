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Recently, Astralwerks celebrated 20 years of providing quality music to the masses. Now a part of the Universal Music Group, they were previously assokhrisd
Dillinja is one of the greatest producers to ever hit the drum & bass scene. He's a scientist when it comes to manipulating bass, going as far as to ckhrisd
We know, we know; we drop an infographic recounting the producers who helped lay the foundation for the Metalheadz imprint, and you're immediately saykhrisd
If you grew up during the mid-'90s drum & bass period, you were very familiar with Goldie's Metalheadz imprint. The label started out with top qualityandroids