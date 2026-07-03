On Monday, 'Time' magazine announced that the controversial SpaceX founder is its pick for the 2021 edition of the Person of the Year accolade.Trace William Cowen
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Subway Worker Who Went Viral for Stepping on Meat and Putting Food on Toilet Seat Has Been Fired
A Subway worker who went viral for recording himself trashing one of the chain's restaurants has been fired, according to a company statement.Mackenzie Cummings-Grady
The 95th Academy Awards delivered plenty of surprises. Here's a quick recap of the night's best moments and key takeaways from last night's show.Karla Rodriguez
Here's a look at everything that has led to the moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars after the comedian's Jada Pinkett Smith joke.Karla Rodriguez