It’s hard to keep up with new tracks every week. With a bevy of songs being released every day, we made a list highlighting new tracks from Canadian artists.Louis Pavlakos
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It wouldn't be a first-ever Rolling Loud in Canada without a few prominent Canadians in the lineup, and the inaugural Rolling Loud Toronto is not lacking.Erik Leijon
From Drake to TOBi to Kaytranada, these are the songs that got Canada through a year where we saw a fleeting light at the end of the pandemic tunnel.Natalie Harmsen
The Canadian sprint star chats about everything from Toronto hip-hop to Sonic the Hedgehog to wanting to become the world's fastest man at the Tokyo Olympics.Alex Nino Gheciu