Aazar

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Music

Aazar - "Rundat (Topher And Nez Remix)"

In a world of generic concepts, we see a little bit of everything. The formula of remixing a record that's charting on Billboard or Beatport is old (

nappy4270 days ago
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Music

Aazar - "Rundat (L'homme aux 4 lettres Remix)"

A few weeks ago we told you to download six tracks from our French homey L’homme aux 4 lettres. If you didn’t do that, you need to know that you�

jakel4272 days ago
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Music

Nas - "Made You Look (Aazar Edit)"

Falling somewhere between trap and twerk you'll find this edit from France's Aazar of Nas' classic track. Basically if you had heard the original song and were like "this needs build-ups and to be more epic," then pop the champagne, your dreams have become a reality. As one has come to expect from Aazar, it's a job well done.

walmerc4285 days ago
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Music

Aazar - "Rundat"

Mad Decent's 2014 has been pretty much summed up by releasing tracks that serve to hit your now run-of-the-mill mainstream EDM event upside the head w

marcuskdowling4348 days ago
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Music

EXCLUSIVE: UZ & Aazar - "Shake (Dreamer Remix)"

New Zelands' Dreamer gave us a twerk banger to lead us into the weekend, a flip of a UZ & Aazar tune that's heavily reliant on that anthemic Poison Clan chant. The changes in swing multiple times are the win on this one, as vocal drops make way for lasers before the record strips layers and rides out with a minimal vibe. Dreamer really knocked this incredible sounding party tune out of the park, and you can feel free to stream or snag this one below.

nappy4417 days ago
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Music

UZ x Aazar - "Shake"

UZ has made his name ring as the masked trap maven... so what the hell are we doing getting twerk tracks from him? We're not sure, but this tune "Shak

khrisd4553 days ago

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