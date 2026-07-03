Have you ever visited a park and encountered an IRL version of Uncle Drew? These cats pop up everywhere basketball is played—including the professional ranks. Though most NBA careers last less than five years, some guys have played well past their 40th birthday. Here are 25 players who are somehow still in the league.Aaron C. Mansfield
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More postseason model debuts.Sole Collector
For every Lamar Jackson and Aaron Rodgers, there’s a Kenny Pickett and Johnny Manziel.Matt Burke
Should the Cardinals move on from Kyler Murray? Does Aaron Rodgers return to Pittsburgh? We solve the biggest quarterback problems in the NFL.Alex Kirshner