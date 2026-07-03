Aaron Brooks

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Have you ever visited a park and encountered an IRL version of Uncle Drew? These cats pop up everywhere basketball is played—including the professional ranks. Though most NBA careers last less than five years, some guys have played well past their 40th birthday. Here are 25 players who are somehow still in the league.
Aaron C. Mansfield

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Aaron Brooks Wearing the Oregon Air Jordan 14
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#SoleWatch: Aaron Brooks Shows His School Spirit In Unreleased Air Jordans

Taking advantage of St. Patty's Day attire.

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#SoleWatch: Aaron Brooks Shows School Pride in the 'Oregon' Air Jordan XX9

Brooks reps his alma mater in Chicago's green alternate uniform.

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